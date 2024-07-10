Wolves forwards omitted from pre-season squad for Spain trip

The 29-man squad has no place for the Portuguese forwards, who have a combined cost of around £62.5million.

Silva, signed for £35million in 2020, was given the number nine shirt last season but quickly fell out of favour under Gary O'Neil before spending the second half of the season on loan at Rangers. The number nine shirt has now been given to new signing Jorgan Strand Larsen.

The player has since publicly reiterated his desire to leave Wolves and he has now been left out of the Wolves squad in Marbella, after the team flew on Tuesday.

He is joined by Guedes who only spent half a season at Wolves after his £27.5million switch in 2022 and has since had loan spells at Benfica and Villarreal.

Goncalo Guedes (Getty)

Both players have been given more time off this summer instead of travelling to Marbella and all parties are working on deals to move them on.

There was a surprise inclusion for Daniel Podence, however. The winger spent last season on loan at Olympiacos and is also unlikely to have a long-term future at Wolves.

But the 28-year-old has at least been given an opportunity with O'Neil's team this week.

Portuguese internationals Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo and Pedro Neto are not with the squad after the Euros, as well as Brazilian star Joao Gomes, and all four will join the team part way through the USA tour later this month.

Boubacar Traore and Enso Gonzalez have also not travelled as they are playing in the Olympics with Mali and Paraguay respectively.

Young striker Nathan Fraser, who recently signed a long-term contract, has been left at home due to a small groin injury. Wolves are also looking to get him a loan move as soon as possible.

Luke Cundle, Ki-Jana Hoever and Chiquinho are with the team after their loan spells, while new signings Larsen, Rodrigo Gomes and Pedro Lima have all travelled.