WATCH: Wolves in Marbella - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah's early training thoughts
Liam Keen and Nathan Judah give their early thoughts on training as Wolves' pre-season gets into full swing.
By Nathan Judah
Published
Last updated
The boys deliver all the tactical tweaks and report on the three new signings.
Who made the plane and who was left at home?
Plenty to digest as Gary O'Neil begins his first pre-season at the club.