Express & Star
Close

Dave Edwards: Wolves have a big call to make on skipper Max Kilman

Over the last three or four years, Max Kilman has been an absolute beacon of consistency for Wolves.

Plus
Published
Max Kilman is interesting West Ham and Newcastle and a bid of £40million could give Gary O’Neil and the Wolves top brass pause for thought

He’s turned into a leader, the captain and very rarely can you put bad performances and mistakes alongside his name.

He has been that good in a Wolves shirt and it’s great for the football club that they can bring in a young lad from Maidenhead and develop him.

Nuno did a great job with him once he was in the first team and he’s turned into a commanding centre-back, who I believe should be in the England squad this summer.

When I look at the England squad, Kilman and Jarrad Branthwaite should have been selected.

Kilman should have been given a chance to show Gareth Southgate what he can do, as a left-sided, ball-playing centre-back.

He’s so physical and strong and if he does leave, Wolves will be gutted to lose him.

Similar stories
Most popular