Dave Edwards: Wolves have a big call to make on skipper Max Kilman

He’s turned into a leader, the captain and very rarely can you put bad performances and mistakes alongside his name.

He has been that good in a Wolves shirt and it’s great for the football club that they can bring in a young lad from Maidenhead and develop him.

Nuno did a great job with him once he was in the first team and he’s turned into a commanding centre-back, who I believe should be in the England squad this summer.

When I look at the England squad, Kilman and Jarrad Branthwaite should have been selected.

Kilman should have been given a chance to show Gareth Southgate what he can do, as a left-sided, ball-playing centre-back.

He’s so physical and strong and if he does leave, Wolves will be gutted to lose him.