Decision to be made on Wolves' Noha Lemina
Wolves are expected not to take up the option to buy Noha Lemina, the Express & Star understands.
The 19-year-old – younger brother of star midfielder Mario Lemina – joined Wolves on loan from French giants Paris Saint-Germain in January after his loan at Italian side Sampdoria was cut short.
There was a £1.7million option to buy the teenager included in the deal, but the winger failed to make a single senior appearance, despite being included in several matchday squads.