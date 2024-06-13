Matheus Cunha reveals wonderkid interest

The Brazilian ace told Globo in his homeland that he had hoped to be playing alongside 17-year-old Lima, who is set to join Premier League rivals Chelsea and go out on loan to Strasbourg.

Despite choosing blue over gold, Cunha is still wishing the 17-year-old well as he embarks on his European adventure.

“I wanted him to be playing with me because I think Wolves were also interested,” Cunha told Globo. “But well, he made his decision, Chelsea is a great club and I hope he plays and I hope to face him often.