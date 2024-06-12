Wolves seal £12.7m Rodrigo Gomes deal

The 20-year-old, who is versatile and capable of playing at right-back, right wing-back as well as the right side of midfield has penned a five-year deal with a further one-year option in the club's favour.

The club had to fight off stiff competition for his signature with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid keen to land the youngster. Gomes spent last season on loan at Estoril, where playing as either a winger or right-wing-back, he notched nine goals and eight assists across 36 games in all competitions.

And now he has signed sporting director Matt Hobbs is delighted Gomes will be able to hit the ground running on the first day of training.