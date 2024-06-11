Dave Edwards: Wolves are moving early to find exciting new talent

He is a well-coveted player, with a lot of teams who seem to be interested in him, so well done to Wolves for reacting the quickest to get the deal over the line.

It is a good move for him as well because the track record of Wolves taking younger players from the Portuguese league and developing them is very very strong.

There is a chance he may use Wolves as a stepping stone to becoming a top Premier League player, but to get him at 20 on a five-year deal is exciting.

It is a position they have needed to strengthen. He plays predominantly on the right-hand side whether it is right-back or right-wing-back or higher up the pitch – but he is very, very versatile.

I do see that right-wing-back role being his most favoured position and with Nelson Semedo having such a good season last year and possible interest elsewhere, we are not sure how long he will stay at the club for.