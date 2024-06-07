Wolves in transfer stand off over exciting winger

The 20-year-old, who has a contract at Portuguese top flight side Braga until 2026, spent last season on loan at Estoril where he has caught the eye.

Playing as either a winger or right-wing-back, Gomes notched nine goals and eight assists across 36 games in all competitions.

He can also play on either flank and is known for his pace and skill, which has excited supporters in Portugal all season.