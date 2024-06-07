Decision to be made on Chiquinho's Wolves future

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Portuguese side Sporting, with reports suggesting he will make a £4million move, but it is understood no conversations have taken place over a sale.

Instead, the attacker will join Gary O'Neil's squad for pre-season training, where he will be given an opportunity to impress.

If O'Neil likes what he sees and the player fits into the culture Wolves are building in the dressing room, then he could stay for the 2024/25 season.