Wolves bow to fan pressure following huge season ticket price hikes

After a huge campaign by fans, led by the Wolves 1877 Supporters' Trust and other groups, Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi met members of the Wolves Fan Advisory Board.

That has now resulted in the club committing to:

1. A guaranteed freeze on adult season ticket prices for the 2025/26 season.

2. A reversal on the under-14 season ticket price increase for the 2024/25 season. This

means there will be no price increase for under-14s who have already renewed or