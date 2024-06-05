Six of the best – but who’s your Wolves player of season?

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

We have selected six nominees for player of the season, and we want you to vote for your player of the season.

Rayan Ait-Nouri

It was a season of huge improvement for Ait-Nouri, who made massive strides on the season prior to put in a starring display on many occasions im 2023/24.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (Getty)

He still needs to add numbers to his game, with three goals and two assists in all competitions, but he was a constant threat down the left flank both at left-wing-back and, at times, left wing.

Ait-Nouri also showed his versatility by filling in on the right flank on the odd occasions he was needed.

Nelson Semedo

The winner of the players’ player of the season, Semedo was consistent throughout the campaign and is another player that showed a massive improvement on previous showings.

Nelson Semedo celebrates (Getty)

Semedo also needs to improve his statistics for goal involvements, with just one goal and one assist all season, but he was consistently very good and a key member of Gary O’Neil’s side.

Mario Lemina

Lemina won the supporters’ player of the season with a series of commanding displays in midfield.

The 30-year-old was playing the best football of his career in 2023/24 with dominating performances, while he also picked up five goals along the way.

Mario Lemina. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire.

Many of those goals were extremely important ones to put Wolves ahead, drag them level or even win them the game – with the late winner at home to Spurs a highlight.

Pedro Neto

Neto only made 18 Premier League starts due to two serious hamstring injuries, but in those starts he put himself up there with some of the best wingers in the Premier League.

The attacker notched three goals and a remarkable 11 assists, nine of which came in the league.

Pedro Neto (right) celebrates. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

He was often the catalyst for Wolves’ best moments, although his two injuries severely impacted his season when he was in some of the best form of his career.

Hwang Hee-chan

Often having to come inside to play as a striker and also having to deal with his own injury issues, Hwang did superbly well to finish on 13 goals in all competitions, with 12 in the league.

Hwang Hee-chan (Getty)

The South Korean was incredibly clinical and had plenty of impactful performances as Wolves fought for Europe.

He had a much quieter 2024 after international duty and injury, but Hwang still had one of his best seasons to date.

Matheus Cunha

Wolves’ top goalscorer in 2023/24, Cunha scored 14 goals in all competitions, with 12 in the league, and also managed a very impressive eight assists.

As another player who had the best season of his career so far, Cunha benefited from being played out on the left and used his superior dribbling ability to create magical moments on the field and become one of the league’s best.