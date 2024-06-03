Hugo Bueno fired up after frustrating Wolves season

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The defender made his breakthrough from the academy 18 months ago and despite an impressive start to his Premier League career, he struggled to hold down a place in Gary O’Neil’s squad this season.

A number of niggling injuries meant Bueno largely played as understudy to Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matt Doherty, but the 21-year-old is remaining positive for the upcoming campaign having signed a new deal until 2028 back in November.

Bueno said: “Signing a new contract with this club has always been a big moment for me. I’m really happy in that sense because I know I have loads of years left, which is good for me, and I just can’t wait for the next one.

“I can’t wait to get going again. I’m already getting ready mentally and physically so I can give my best and hopefully next season I can give loads more.

“I think it’s been a good season. Of course, I had a few little setbacks during this season, like the injury in the first months, and I also maybe didn’t play as much as I would have wanted.

“I felt like I was definitely getting a few more minutes in the end part of the season, but in football, anything can happen, so I just try to be ready every day and then take every opportunity that the gaffer gives me and try to give 100 per cent on the pitch.

“But in general, I always try to stay positive, and the team did really well, which is the main thing. So, I’m really happy and I can’t wait for the next one.”

Bueno has now made 43 Premier League appearances since stepping up from the under-21s.

As he now looks to stake his claim in the side, the defender says he will take every opportunity to keep improving.

He added: “I learn every day from every team-mate, so I’m one of those people who really like to learn and listen to the more experienced guys.

“I’ve learned loads of things. I came here as a kid, I was 16, and I was with loads of doubts, but every year I look a step, I learned a lot, and I can say I’m half English now because I’ve been here for a long time.”