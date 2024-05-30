Detail revealed in Matheus Nunes' Wolves departure

The 25-year-old departed in a club record sale for £53million last summer, making a late switch before the transfer window slammed shut.

Nunes made 29 appearances in all competitions for City and failed to score a goal in a disappointing opening season, as the North West club once again lifted the Premier League trophy.

Now, reports have suggested City are willing to listen to offers for Nunes this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Saudi Arabian clubs all linked.

If Nunes does make a big money move elsewhere, the Express & Star understands Wolves will receive 10 per cent of any profit made on the £53million City paid for him.