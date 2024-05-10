Express & Star
Liam Keen's predicted Wolves XI vs Palace

Heading into the final home game of the season, Gary O'Neil will be desperate to win it.

By Liam Keen
Published
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Max Kilman and team-mates speak to referee Tony Harrington after a late goal is reviewed by VAR before being disallowed during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday April 6, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wolves. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

As a result, I predict he will make two changes to the side that lost to Manchester City, with a more attacking line-up.

I would be surprised if Jose Sa, Max Kilman, Toti Gomes, Nelson Semedo and Rayan Ait-Nouri were all not involved in the starting XI and I expect them all to play, with Santi Bueno coming back into the team to help deal with some of Palace's physical threat.

