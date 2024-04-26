Wolves v Luton: Rob Edwards returns to Molineux in desperate need of a victory

After taking just six points from 13 Premier League matches since the start of February, in truth the Hatters might be considered rather fortunate to still be in with a chance of survival.

Were it not for the four-point deduction imposed on Nottingham Forest, who sit just a point above them and the drop zone, the picture would look a whole lot worse. There is still a chance Forest might have those points restored on appeal.

Yet Edwards knows whatever happens off the field is irrelevant if his team do not perform on it and since ending January with a 4-0 thumping of Brighton, too often they have been below par with defeats to Sheffield United and Bournemouth, the latter after having been 3-0 up, particularly damaging.

Last week’s 5-1 home loss to Brentford, meanwhile, was branded by Edwards as their poorest of the campaign.

After tomorrow, just three matches remain.

“It is surprising and I hope it is a one-off,” said Edwards. “I am pretty sure, knowing this group, it will be. But we have to bounce back and show those qualities very quickly because obviously the games are running out.”

They will look to do so at Wolves, where former Telford boss Edwards remains highly regarded following his time as a player and then on the coaching staff. It was at Molineux he got his first taste of management, drawing one and losing one when placed in interim charge following Walter Zenga’s sacking in 2016. Such is Luton’s predicament, tomorrow only a win will really suffice.