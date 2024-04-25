Ollie Westbury's Wolves ratings v Bournemouth: Low marks on off night
Ollie Westbury rates the Wolves players after their 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth.
Jose Sa 8
Made a couple of excellent saves in the first half which was the only reason Wolves were still in the match.
Santiago Bueno 4
Dominic Solanke glided past the defender like he wasn’t there on more than one occasion. He came off at half-time with a hamstring issue.
Nelson Semedo 5
The ball rolled under his foot which allowed Justin Kluivert to race through on goal. He was saved by his goalkeeper. Did OK after the break.
Max Kilman 5
Perhaps did not get the connection he wanted when he tried to clear Milos Kirkez’s cross for Bournemouth’s opener. Made one outstanding challenge to deny the Cherries a second after the break.