Wolves fight back from 3-0 to chop down Tricky Trees

Dan McNamara’s side, who began the day nine points behind their opponents in the National League Northern Premier, were trailing 3-0 with 58 minutes on the clock.

However, goals from Beth Marrick (two), Amber Hughes and Olivia Fergusson ensured the hosts’ mood changed from agony to ecstasy after a whirlwind 30 minutes of football.

“It was part of the plan,” McNamara joked. “I don’t really know where to start to be honest. I don’t even think it was a game of two halves; I think it was sort of 60 minutes and a game of 30 minutes.”

Respect

He added: “At 3-0 down, it was about putting the football to one side and having a little bit of respect, and then based on the last 20 minutes, I thought we were fantastic.

“You have seen what my teams are built around – hard work, energy, tempo, and intensity.

“I did say to the girls you can be the best footballer in the world, but sometimes those core fundamental values that you bring without even trying can often be the most effective, and I thought they were tremendous in the last 20 minutes.

“Ten minutes ago I was going to chat to you about how taking one point from 18 available against the top four was not good enough. I will still stand here and say four points out of 18 isn’t good enough.

“However, that makes it a whole lot sweeter.”

Elsewhere, two first-half goals sent Albion on their way to a 2-1 defeat at Stoke City. Delphi Cole had given the visitors the lead after eight minutes with a close-range finish, but two goals in quick succession proved the difference.

Sporting Khalsa moved into pole position in National One Midlands thanks to Layla Kennerley’s 95th-minute winner at Leafield Athletic.

After Loughborough Lightning were held to a 1-1 draw by relegation-threatened Sheffield, Khalsa moved to the top of the division on goal difference.

It means that Andy Mulligan’s side have to match their rival’s result on May 5, with Khalsa travelling to Sheffield and Lightning facing off against Lincoln City.

Villa were beaten 3-0 at Chelsea in the Women’s Super League last Wednesday, but did not play at the weekend, while in the Championship, Birmingham City strengthened their grip on fifth place thanks to Lily Agg’s goal in a 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

In the West Midlands Division One North, Lichfield City Reserves were thrashed 7-3 by fourth-placed Coventry City.

Jodie Mason, Sophie Wardle-Hall and Tilly Astell all found the net for the visitors in the second half, but they were unable to limit the free-scoring hosts.

Elsewhere in the division, Darlaston Town’s miserable season continued as they racked up their 17th consecutive league defeat, going down 6-0 against Port Vale.

Walsall Wood Juniors fell to a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to Worcester City Development after a 2-2 draw in normal time. Chloe Chapman and Ruby Meeson netted for the hosts’ goals.