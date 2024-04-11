Gary O'Neil expresses confidence over future of Wolves star

A number of clubs, including Manchester United and Arsenal, have been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old.

Gomes, who signed for Wolves in January 2023 for £15million, has shone in gold and black and O'Neil is convinced he will stay with the club beyond the summer.

"He loves it here, I speak to him all the time and he's unbelievably happy," O'Neil said.

"The club have already spoken around the opportunity to do some business and we could lose one of our more valuable ones to reinvest, but we don't have to.