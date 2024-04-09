Wolves starlet Tawanda Chirewa's delight to 'devastation' with VAR controversy

The 20-year-old academy graduate was a late substitute on Saturday and was beaming when Kilman’s header nestled into the back of the net in the 99th minute to rescue Wolves a point.

Referee Tony Harrington and his assistants gave the goal, but VAR recommended he review the pitch side monitor before it was ruled out for offside, as Chirewa was stood in front of goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski in an offside position – a decision which angered the Wolves players and staff.

“I had no clue it was about me!” Chirewa told the Express & Star.

“I came back for the kick-off and had no clue the referee was talking about me, I thought it was something else.