Wolves U21s 1 Sunderland U21s 2 - Report

The visitors took the lead after just three minutes when a nice move saw the ball worked to Tom Watson on the edge of the box and he swept the ball into the bottom corner.

Wolves were struggling to string passes together and were infuriating boss James Collins on the touchline, before Watson took aim and fired over for Sunderland.

The hosts had a sight of goal when the ball fell to Matt Whittingham, but he fired over the bar with a left-footed effort.

Noha Lemina then raced down the left but goalkeeper Adam Richardson claimed his cross.

The winger then played a magnificent pass to feed Tawanda Chirewa, but his first touch was lacking as the goalkeeper rushed off his line to clear.

Some poor Wolves defending saw a cross come in and Watson had a free header from close range, but he directed it wide.

Trey Ogunsuyi then raced towards goal after a battle with Alfie Pond, but blazed high over the bar.

Wolves entered the break losing 1-0.

As the second half got under way, Ogunsuyi almost immediately raced through on goal but Aaron Keto-Diyawa did well to cover and tackle him.

Caden Kelly then took aim from distance but Jimmy Storer did well to push it around the post.

Sunderland missed another sitter when the ball found Ogunsuyi at the back post but he headed wide.

Wolves equalised in style when Chirewa picked the ball up on the edge of the box from a corner, took one touch to set himself and then fired home.

Lemina was forced off through injury in the 78th minute, seemingly holding his hamstring.

Sunderland regained the lead after 81 minutes when Wolves substitute Tom Edozie gave the ball away in his own third and the visitors worked the ball to Marshall Burke, who smashed an impressive strike into the back of the net.

Wolves were unable to find a late equaliser as they fell to defeat.