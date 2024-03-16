Johnny Phillips: Gary O’Neil keeps on finding solutions to Wolves' problems

Perhaps the arrival of an under-rated Coventry City in the FA Cup today will provide an awkward test, but if recent weeks are anything to go by then the Wolves head coach is used to solving problems.

To lose Jean-Ricner Bellegarde last Saturday after just 10 minutes followed by the departure of Pedro Neto just before half-time was another slice of bad luck for O’Neil, who has had a variety of absences to deal with this season.