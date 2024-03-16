Gary O'Neil brands ball boy incident 'disgusting' following ugly FA Cup scenes

The Championship side came back from 2-1 down with 97th and 100th minute goals to book their place in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Robins celebrated in the face of a Wolves ball boy when the winning goal went in and apologised for the incident after the game.

It is understood the ball boy was in tears after the incident and that O'Neil was furious with what happened.

"I wasn't aware of it until after and I was disappointed," O'Neil said.

"I waited for Mark downstairs after I'd seen it and spoke to him.

"I was really respectful at the end, having lost a massive game. I waited for them to finish their celebrations, shook everyone's hand and congratulated them on a really good performance, reaching Wembley and what a fantastic achievement it was.

"He apologised, but to celebrate in a young boy's face like that, I thought was disgusting.

"The boy is really upset. It shouldn't happen.

"I don't have too much to say on it because we've lost and it'll sound bitter, but I thought it was really important for me to speak to Mark about it.

"They're just kids doing their job."

Speaking about the incident after the game, Robins said: “I have an apology to make because before that (winning goal) happened, a ball boy had the ball in his hand.

“He dropped the ball and walked away, smiling.

“It really annoyed me, but he's a kid, you know. At the end of the day I've reacted.

“We scored the goal and I've gone and celebrated in front of him. So I'm apologising to him. I do not show emotion very often, but I did today, and that's what the FA Cup does to you.

“But I apologise unreservedly to him.”