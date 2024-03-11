Wolves Foundation Column – Former player Joe making a real difference

But his overall impact on his community, and his city, has been far more substantial and far-reaching.

So, to be named as Wolves Foundation’s Community Captain for the Premier League’s ‘More than a Game’ campaign is an accolade which he thoroughly deserves.

Jackson, who has run the New Park Village Football Development programme in the heart of the city for over a quarter of a century, has also linked up with Wolves Foundation on their Active through Football project, which aims to increase the number of football-based activities delivered across the community.

Jackson, who was surprised with his award by Wolves Head Coach Gary O’Neil at the Compton training ground, explains: “New Park Village is a typical inner city area; high unemployment, poor housing, but it is a good community.