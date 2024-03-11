Wolves Foundation Column – Former player Joe making a real difference
Joe Jackson made one solitary appearance for Wolves first team, in an away game at Notts County 40 years ago next month.
But his overall impact on his community, and his city, has been far more substantial and far-reaching.
So, to be named as Wolves Foundation’s Community Captain for the Premier League’s ‘More than a Game’ campaign is an accolade which he thoroughly deserves.
Jackson, who has run the New Park Village Football Development programme in the heart of the city for over a quarter of a century, has also linked up with Wolves Foundation on their Active through Football project, which aims to increase the number of football-based activities delivered across the community.
Jackson, who was surprised with his award by Wolves Head Coach Gary O’Neil at the Compton training ground, explains: “New Park Village is a typical inner city area; high unemployment, poor housing, but it is a good community.