George Bennett's Wolves ratings v Brentford: Fives and sixes on off day

Jose Sa 5

Sloppy on the ball when attempting to build from the back and gifted Neal Maupay two chances in the first half.

Max Kilman 6

Slow to get across for Brentford’s second goal as Toney stole in front of him to score.

Craig Dawson 5

Lost his marker for Christian Norgaard’s opener and gave the ball away for Brentford’s second. A difficult afternoon which was compounded by his disallowed goal.

Toti Gomes 6

By no means a poor performance, but was replaced at the start of the second half as Gary O’Neil changed shape.

Nelson Semedo 6

A difficult afternoon up against Sergio Reguilon and struggled to offer much of a threat going forward.

Mario Lemina 6

A few bright moments from the midfielder, who continued to drop deep in an attempt to build from the back, but ultimately found it difficult to make things tick in midfield.

Joao Gomes 6

Controlled the midfield with ease at Chelsea, but struggled to do the same on Saturday. Replaced just past the hour.

Rayan Ait-Nouri 6

Linked effectively with Neto on a couple of occasions, especially with his defence-splitting pass at the start of the second half, which led to Neto hitting the post.

Pablo Sarabia 6

Involved in a couple of promising moments, most notably his cross for Neto’s back-post header.

Matheus Cunha 6

Tested Mark Flekken with an early sighter but was forced off on 20 minutes with a hamstring issue.

Pedro Neto 7

Involved at the heart of most attacks. Hit the post at the start of the second half, and had a good chance with a header just before the break.

Substitutes

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (for Cunha, 20) Struggled to impose himself on the game after replacing Cunha early on 5; Nathan Fraser (for Gomes, 46) Offered an attacking outlet, especially when Wolves enjoyed their brightest period just after the break 6; Tommy Doyle (for Joao Gomes, 63) 6; Matt Doherty (for Semedo, 83). Subs not used: S Bueno, Bentley, Traore, H Bueno, Chirewa.