Analysis: Defeat and set backs expose thin area in Wolves squad

Goals have been in plentiful supply for Wolves in recent weeks. They scored four away at Chelsea and Brentford, three at home to Manchester United and Everton, and two in the Black Country derby against Albion.

An attacking trio of Pedro Neto, Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha is a mouth-watering prospect, but Gary O’Neil has rarely been able to unleash that deadly combination for a variety of reasons.

That was the case again when Brentford visited Molineux for the fourth meeting between both clubs in just 45 days.

Hwang was poised to at least return to the bench following his semi-final exit with South Korea at the Asia Cup, but a calf injury in training on Friday ultimately ruled him out of the squad.

Nevertheless, confidence was high going into the game with Wolves buoyed by their 4-2 crushing of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and there were very few eyebrows raised when O’Neil named an unchanged starting XI.

But Wolves suffered yet another blow with just 20 minutes on the clock when Cunha was forced off with a hamstring issue.

O’Neil revealed in his pre-match press conference that Cunha will undergo a scan next week to determine the severity of the issue.