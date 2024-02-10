A disappointed Gary O'Neil gives Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan update

Christian Norgaard and Ivan Toney scored in either half as Brentford condemned Wolves to back-to-back home defeats in the Premier League.

Cunha, who scored his first career hat-trick at Chelsea last weekend, saw his afternoon cut short when he limped off in the 20th minute.

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil said he will need to wait to determine the severity of the injury, although he is more optimistic about Hwang Hee-chan's calf issue, which kept him out of the squad.

"Channy (Hwang) should be fine. Just some weariness in his calf. We would've thought he'd train part way through next week and be available for the weekend," he said.

"Cunha is too early to tell. Felt something in his hamstring. Seems to think he doesn't feel too bad at this moment.