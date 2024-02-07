Wolfpack: That was a win worth the 45-year wait

John Lalley

The vibes among the home fans outside Stamford Bridge pre-match were decidedly downbeat. Wolves capitalised on the pessimism from the outset, catching Chelsea in possession from the kick-off and from that initial moment, we never surrendered the ascendancy.

At full-time, Gary O’Neil was ushered by his players to take a bow in front of his delighted fans. Realising that his characteristic good manners and reticence could be briefly set to one side, the boss treated us to no less than four versions of an encore.

Great to see him letting his hair down. He, like the rest of us in The Shed, was chuffed to bits!

Clive Smith

Wow! What a team we support. What a bunch of players we have.

Ward at Anfield, Doyle at White Hart Lane, Adama at City... Cunha at Stamford Bridge will live long in the memory.

Robbie Meakin

Gary O’Neil’s favourite team performance of the season – so far – saw Wolves take three points at Stamford Bridge for the first time since 1979 and secured our first double over Chelsea since 1974/75.

Last Sunday, Matheus Cunha wrote himself into Wolves folklore at The Hawthorns and, after his hat-trick in West London, he became the first Wolves player to score an away hat-trick in the Premier League.

He’s had some week and he’s secured the title of my favourite Wolves player – on work-rate, personality, passion and understanding as well as performances.

Let’s keep cooking. Up the Wolves.

Rob Cartwright

I had never seen us win at Stamford Bridge before and the long wait was really worth it.

Wolves were fantastic from start to finish.

Neto was simply unplayable. Cunha delivered a man of the match performance and Ait Nouri kept popping up in the Chelsea box as though he was our new striker signing. We ran their defence ragged.

We ran the Chelsea defence ragged. It’s been a long time since we have got so many players into the opposition box. This is the reason we are now scoring plenty of goals.

All things considered, we are having a great run with a squad of players who are happy to be here and are fighting for each other with smiles on their faces.

Adam Virgo

A fantastic performance and an excellent three points to take us into the top half of the table. The fight, belief and attitude our players are showing this season is brilliant to see and you can’t ask for more as a fan. Semedo, Lemina and Kilman were all excellent. An emphatic win and hopefully the start of another good run.