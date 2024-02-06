Nathan Judah's Wolves debrief: Gary O'Neil's men finally getting the recognition they deserve

Their first win at Stamford Bridge since 1979 had the national and international press waxing lyrical about a quite stunning performance.

This team are young, exciting and likeable as they moved into the top half of the table for the first time this season.

Who needs a striker?

Gary O'Neil's men have now scored 20 goals in their last eight games, that's a stunning turnaround.

Last season Wolves were the lowest scorers in the division and managed just 31 goals in their entire campaign, way less than the relegated trio of Leicester (51), Leeds (48) and Southampton (36).

With all the focus on not getting a striker in January whilst letting Fabio Silva and Sasa Kalajdzic leave, it's looking more and more likely that the club made the right decision to not bring in another forward just for the sake of squad depth.