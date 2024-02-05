<Headline>

Matheus Cunha scored his first Premier League hat-trick as Wolves completed the double over Chelsea for the first time in 49 years with a sensational 4-2 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Jose Sa - 7

Was strong when he needed to be. Beaten twice, but no chance with either. Commanded his box well.

Maximilian Kilman - 7

Had an off night against United, but made some big clearances and negated Nkunku very well. A real captain’s performance.

Craig Dawson - 8

Was superb throughout, a quite brilliant display. Threw himself in front of the ball, won some huge tackles – one of his best performances.

Toti Gomes - 7

Caught out for Chelsea’s first as Palmer fired home, but settled down after the equaliser and used the ball well.

Nelson Semedo - 8

Had plenty of joy down the right-hand side and worked well in tandem with Sarabia, putting in very consistent performances.

Mario Lemina - 8

Hasn’t looked his brilliant self since his return to the team, but this was his best performance to date. Broke up play throughout.

Joao Gomes - 8

Back in the team at the expense of Tommy Doyle and took full advantage. Made the first for Cunha and his partnership with Lemina continues to blossom.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 8

His first start since returning from the AFCON and showed exactly why he’s ahead of Doherty and Hugo Bueno. Kept Palmer quiet after his goal.

Pablo Sarabia - 7

Back in the team for Bellegarde and looked threatening throughout the game. Kept the ball well, but will be a little disappointed with a couple of free-kicks.

Matheus Cunha - 10

One of the great performances from a Wolves striker in recent memory and the first hat-trick since Pedro Neto in 2019. Bullied Chelsea all afternoon and was faultless.

Pedro Neto - 9

Despite scoring in his last two, Neto hasn’t quite hit the heights since his injury... until today. He tore Chelsea apart and produced two lovely assists. Could have grabbed a couple of goals as well.

Substitutes

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde 7 (for Neto, 72); Tommy Doyle 7 (for Sarabia, 72); Hugo Bueno (for Ait-Nouri, 87); Matt Doherty (for Joao Gomes, 90). Subs not used: S Bueno, Bentley, Griffiths, Chirewa, Fraser.