Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Man United as seven get 5/10

Jose Sa - 5

Not only did Sa concede four goals, but he looked uncomfortable all night and was erratic on the ball.

Nelson Semedo - 6

Semedo was struggling to contain Rashford and Shaw in the first half, but it was more to do with Neto failing to track back. Semedo did well going forward in the second half.

Max Kilman - 5

The skipper may have scored a good goal, but he made a couple high profile mistakes that led to United goals. He has been so consistent this season but was below his standards here.

Craig Dawson - 5

Dawson was being dragged around by United’s forwards and was unable to contain them for most of the game. He is much better than that.

Toti Gomes - 5

Toti was particularly poor in possession against United and kept piling pressure on the Wolves defence.

Matt Doherty - 5

Doherty looked uncomfortable at left-wing-back and Wolves looked much better when Ait-Nouri came on.

Tommy Doyle - 6

Doyle did well enough in possession and got stuck into tackles during a difficult game.

Mario Lemina - 5

Lemina is yet to get back to his best and was chasing shadows against United. He was off the pace and needs time to recover his form.

Pedro Neto - 6

Neto had a poor first half and a much better second half, before scoring a very good goal that should have been enough to secure a point.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - 5

Bellegarde, playing as a makeshift number nine, did well holding the ball up but struggled to get into the game. It is currently a thankless task.

Matheus Cunha - 6

Involved in every Wolves attack, Cunha was much better in the second half as Wolves got back into the game.

Substitutes

Rayan Ait-Nouri (for Doherty, 54), 6, Pablo Sarabia (for Bellegarde, 64), 6, Joao Gomes (for Doyle, 83), Nathan Fraser (for Toti, 83).

Subs not used: Bentley, S.Bueno, H.Bueno, Hodge, Chirewa.