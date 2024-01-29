Maidstone United boss George Elokobi misses out on dream Wolves FA Cup tie

After their 2-0 victory at The Hawthorns, Wolves will now host the Seagulls as they look to progress after the drama at rivals Albion yesterday.

Villa will host Leeds or Plymouth if they are able to progress past Chelsea in a replay after their visit to Stamford Bridge ended in a goalless draw on Friday night.

Elsewhere, giant-killers Maidstone – managed by former Wolves defender George Elokobi – will play Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The National League South club from Kent pulled off one of the great upsets in the competition’s history by winning 2-1 at Ipswich on Saturday.

Elokobi admitted he fancied a trip to his former club Wolves.

Nevertheless, he said: “In my opinion it’s a good draw for both clubs. We have to make sure that when the time comes we go again.

“My personal preference was Wolves and I was disappointed that we didn’t draw them to be honest.

“But it’s not about me, it’s about our football club and our players and we have to go out and do it again.

“The magic of the cup is still very much alive and on the day we will be ready and hopefully we’ll give a good account of ourselves.”

They will now travel to another Championship side to face the winners of the replay between the Owls and the Sky Blues in the last 16.

Holders Manchester City were one of three teams still in the pot when Maidstone were pulled out, but captain Gavin Hoyte was nonetheless happy with the draw.

“Another Championship side,” he said.

“It’s going to be a big day out for us. It’s incredible to get into the fifth round. We are not disappointed.”

City were instead drawn away at Luton, while Newcastle face a trip to the winners of tonight’s tie between Blackburn and Wrexham. Bournemouth entertain Championship leaders Leicester, who beat Birmingham on Saturday.

Liverpool, who beat Norwich 5-2 yesterday, will welcome Watford or Southampton to Anfield.

The winners of the replay between Bristol City and Nottingham Forest face Manchester United, who won 4-2 at Newport County. Games will take place from Wednesday, February 28.