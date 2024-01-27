Steve Bull: Wolves players must handle the occasion

It’s the moment every supporter has been waiting for. We all thought it would be in the Premier League with fans, but we’ll have to settle for the second best way in the FA Cup.

Whichever team loses, I’m sure they’ll say they’re focusing on the league anyway, and I think the fans will travel there with an open mind.

Albion are strong at home and a good footballing side, but I’m hoping our Premier League quality shines through and we take control of the game.

It will be a very tough game, but I’m not nervous or worried at all. I used to be when I was playing, but I put the blinkers on and played the game as I desperately wanted to get the points for the fans, and I’m hoping our team will do the same.