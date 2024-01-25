Wolves moving to plan B in striker search

The club have endured a difficult year in the transfer market where they have closely monitored their financial position so they do not breach the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Wolves have been keen to sign a striker this month and have monitored Che Adams, Danny Ings, Hugo Ekitike and Armando Broja but the head coach has now revealed financial issues have seen them miss out on a number of targets and they now face the possibility of not bringing anyone in before the window closes.

"Me, Matt Hobbs and the recruitment team have done an awful lot of work on a couple of options," O'Neil said.

"We had a meeting yesterday and it looks like they're not going to be doable financially for us, at this point. We're back to looking at other options that we might be able to do.

"It's disappointing firstly because we felt like we were making some headway on a couple, but it looks like they're not going to be doable.

"As I've been since you started asking me about the transfer window, I don't want it to be seen as a negative because the group we have has given us so much so far. I'm delighted to keep working with them.

"I'm not just going to sign anybody. It's not that we need a number nine so we'll take anyone we can get, we need to take people that deserve the opportunity to play for Wolves and are good enough to help the group.

"January is tricky and prices are sometimes inflated when clubs don't want to lose their good players. If we can't find ones that help us and I think are credible to play for Wolverhampton Wanderers, then we'll go with what we've got which is fine."

Meanwhile, Jonny Castro Otto is closing in on a move to Greek side PAOK and O'Neil admitted the deal was almost done.

"Jonny is close to agreeing a deal, which will be good for him to go and play as he hasn't played regularly for a while," O'Neil added.

"It's really important to remember what an incredible player he was for the club in some extremely successful times.

"It looks likely he will leave us this month and if it turns out that financially we can't add any, I don't foresee too many others leaving. People will have to stay and make up the numbers for us."