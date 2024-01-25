West Brom v Wolves: Who's out and who's a doubt

Gary O'Neil has completed his press conference ahead of the game, but who will still miss out on the trip to the Hawthorns on Sunday?

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 75% chance

Ait-Nouri suffered a shock exit from the Africa Cup of Nations as Algeria went out in the group stage this week.

As a result, Ait-Nouri is back in contention for Sunday's game, in a big boost to O'Neil's side, but it remains to be seen if he will make the starting XI.

O'Neil said: "Rayan will be back and in the squad."

Pablo Sarabia - 75% chance

Sarabia suffered a small knock at Brighton on Monday night, but O'Neil hopes he will be available for the game.

O'Neil said: "Pablo got a knock on his calf and hasn't trained yet, but I envisage he'll be fit.

"We're monitoring him. The rest of the lads are fine and completed training today. Making sure Pablo is fit will be important to us."

Joao Gomes - 0% chance

On Sunday, Gomes will serve the last game of his three-match ban.

It means Tommy Doyle is likely to keep his place in midfield, with Gomes back for the evening clash with Manchester United at Molineux on February 1.

Hwang Hee-chan - 0% chance

The forward is currently away with South Korea at the Asia Cup, who have progressed to the knockout stages.

As a result, he will not return to Wolves in time for Sunday's game.

Boubacar Traore - 0% chance

The midfielder is at the Africa Cup of Nations with Mali, who have just topped their group with one win and two draws.

Traore will not yet return to Wolves, with his nation now set for the knockout stages.