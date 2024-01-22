Brighton 0 Wolves 0 - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis
Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the 0-0 draw with Brighton.
By Nathan Judah
The Seagulls enjoyed the better chances early on but were struggling for that killer touch, as Wolves looked for counter attacking opportunities.
Matheus Cunha had a big chance in the opening seconds of the second half but his composure from close range let him down, as neither side found their shooting boots.
In the end, both teams settled for a point, with Wolves now turning their attentions to the FA Cup Black Country derby.