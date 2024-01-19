Decision to be made on outcast Wolves defender

The defender is currently free to find another club, with Wolves prepared to let him leave for a nominal fee, after he was banned from first team duties following a training ground incident.

At the end of November, the 29-year-old elbowed academy star Tawanda Chirewa before spitting at a member of staff and then damaged a TV and table at the training ground.

He has since trained and played with the under-21s and is looking for a way out of the club.

“The situation is still ongoing, same as it was before,” O’Neil said when asked if Jonny was close to a departure. “He’s working away, making sure he stays in shape. If he moves away from here then he moves away, if not we’ll reassess the situation after the transfer window.

“Jonny is working hard to stay fit, whether that ends up being for someone else in February or if we end up having a discussion around what it looks like here, we’ll decide that after the window.”

When asked if there is a future for Jonny at Wolves if he does not secure a move this month, O’Neil added: “The decision will be made (if he doesn’t move), because at this moment it’s all hypothetical.

“We’re both grown ups, we’ll be able to have real and sensible conversations with Jonny, it’s no problem at all. Lets just see how the next couple of weeks go and then we’ll get into that if and when we need to.”