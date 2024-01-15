Wolves v Brentford: Who's out and who's a doubt

But who will be available for the game and who could miss out?

Mario Lemina - 50% chance

Following the sad death of his father, Lemina has been on compassionate leave and only returned to training today.

Head coach Gary O'Neil hopes the midfielder will be involved tomorrow, but he is unlikely to start the game.

He said: "Lemina is back with the group today and it's good to see him.

"The lads are pleased to have him back and we have an important run coming up.

"It was important that Mario was able to take the time that he needed, but now it's really important we have Mario the person back around the place and Mario the footballer back around the team. It'll be a huge lift with us.

"We need to see where he's physically because he's had a few weeks off, but we're hopeful he'll be involved tomorrow.

Dan Bentley - 75% chance

Bentley missed the trip to Brentford but is expected to be back at Molineux tomorrow.

"He's fine, he had a small procedure but he's back fit for tomorrow," O'Neil said.

Craig Dawson - 75% chance

Dawson also missed the trip to the capital but is likely to be involved tomorrow.

O'Neil said: "Dawson missed a few days training and hasn't trained fully with the group, but he's back available. He'll be involved."

Hugo Bueno - 75% chance

Wolves now hope Bueno will be back in the mix after a calf issue kept him sidelined recently.

"Hugo has trained, maybe three times, after his calf tightened up," O'Neil said.

"He'll be in the squad tomorrow, definitely. It's very important for us, especially with Rayan being away, that we get him back up to speed.

"He'll be a big part of what we're trying to do in the second half of the season, so we need him fit."

Joao Gomes - 0% chance

After his red card in the first game against Brentford, midfielder Gomes will be suspended for tomorrow's game.

He will serve a three-match ban, starting tomorrow. If Wolves beat Brentford, Gomes will then be suspended for the FA Cup game against Albion, meaning he misses just one Premier League game, which is the trip to Brighton on January 22.

Hwang Hee-chan - 0% chance

The forward is currently away with South Korea at the Asia Cup and will not be available for Wolves.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 0% chance

Ait-Nouri is with Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations and cannot play for Wolves.

Boubacar Traore - 0% chance

Traore has joined up with the Mali Squad at the Africa Cup of Nations and will be unavailable for Wolves.