Wolves legend Steve Bull's silver wolf finds home in Steel City

A silver wolf sculpture was donated to the former striker to be put on auction before Christmas, with the money raised being split between the dementia cafe at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre and motor neurone disease.

The unique statue is a one-of-a-kind piece of artwork that was custom made for the auction, taking two weeks to create.

After a number of bids, Wolves fan Lee Williams won the auction with a bid of £1,400 and has taken it back to his home in Sheffield, where it takes pride of place in front of framed Wolves shirts.

Bully said: "It's absolutely beautiful. A big thank you to Jon and Louise Hanson who donated this for the auction. It's brilliant."