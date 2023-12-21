Wolves v Chelsea: Who's out and who's a doubt

Gary O'Neil will now hope a star forward joins them and gives him more options ahead of the clash with Chelsea on Sunday.

Jose Sa - 90%

Sa missed the loss at West Ham with a shoulder complaint he picked up in training.

However, the goalkeeper looks likely to be recalled to the team on Sunday.

O'Neil said: "He's good, trained fully the last couple days, so he'll be fit and ready for the weekend."

Pedro Neto - 75%

Neto has been targeting this Christmas Eve fixture as his return from a hamstring strain and he is now expected to be involved in some capacity after training all week.

O'Neil said: "He's trained the full week with the lads, so we'll see how he goes in the next two days, to how much involvement he can have at the weekend.

"Training is going well, he's feeling good, so lets see how he is come Sunday."

Various player illnesses - 75%

Craig Dawson, Mario Lemina and Matheus Cunha all suffered illness before the West Ham game, but still played.

O'Neil has now revealed Nelson Semedo was also ill, but expects all four players to be involved on Sunday after missing some training this week.

O'Neil said: "They missed a couple of days after the game. Mario and Cunha didn't train the first day with the group and Daws missed the first couple. Nelson was OK as he was further along with it, so he was feeling slightly better and trained the full week.

"But so far no one else seems to have picked it up, so hopefully we're coming through it. They all trained fully today, it was Daws' first day back, and they all came through it OK."

Joe Hodge - 25%

Hodge is now back in full training after shoulder surgery and will be keen to get some minutes before a potential loan in January.

But his chances of being involved against Chelsea are slim with him just coming back from injury and having fit midfielders ahead of him.