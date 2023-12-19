Former Wolves boss Nuno heavily linked to Nottingham Forest amid Steve Cooper pressure

Nuno, who spent four years at Wolves, winning the Championship title before going on to secure a seventh placed Premier League finish and reach the last eight of the Europa League, recently left Saudi club Al-Ittihad.

He had joined the Saudi outfit on the back of a disappointing spell with Tottenham - where he last just four months after taking over in summer 2021.

Now he is being strongly linked with a return to the Premier League, with claims he is being sounded out as a replacement for under fire Forest boss Cooper.

The City Ground side have won just once in their 13 games and rumours have been rife for a number of weeks that the ex-Swansea City manager could be set for the exit door.

Portuguese outlet A Bola are claiming Nuno is the top contender to take over should Cooper be axed, with former Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner, who led the the side to the Europa League in 2022, also in the frame.