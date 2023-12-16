Liam Keen's Wolves predicted XI vs West Ham

Wolves will be looking to build on last week's four point hall vs Burnley & Nottingham Forest.

For the upcoming game against West Ham, I predict Gary O'Neil will name an unchanged starting XI following the draw against Nottingham Forest.

There are two main reasons why I believe he will not make any changes - injuries and a lack of form among the substitutes.

Rayan Ait-Nouri and Pedro Neto are close to making their returns from injury, but until they do O'Neil has limited options.

Liam Keen's Wolves XI

That is also down to the substitutes failing to make an impact off the bench in recent weeks.

Matt Doherty hasn't done enough to warrant a start yet, while the midfielders are unlikely to be replaced.

The choice between Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Pablo Sarabia is the closest call, but Sarabia did well against Forest while Bellegarde has been poor off the bench.

For those reasons, I expect O'Neil to name the same starting XI, unless he makes a tactical change to take on the Hammers.