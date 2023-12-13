Jonny's wife gives emotional plea after threats

Jonny is currently training away from the first-team and likely to leave the club in January following a training ground incident.

In a message posted on Instagram, the defender’s wife Norma Fernandez warned she would not hesitate to take legal action against anyone sending threats to the family.

She wrote: “I have never talked about anything related to my husband. However, at this point, it is very difficult to remain silent.

“From the first day we arrived here we have been part not just of a pack, we have been part of a family.

“Family protects family. I kindly ask you, as part of the pack since first time, to do it.

“I have two small childs and I’ll not allow anyone to hurt them. It’s OK for us whatever they want to say in the media, despite if it’s true or not, but you’re not able to come and hurt me, my family or, of course, my childs.

“I will take legal action against anyone who threatens me or my family.”

Jonny has apologised to Wolves for the incident, which is believed to have involved a team-mate and a member of coaching staff.

But during talks last week it was agreed the 29-year-old would remain away from the first-team group until at least the end of next month.

Jonny initially joined Wolves on loan from Atletico Madrid in 2018 before later completing an £18million permanent switch, going on to play a key role in the team which reached the Europa League quarter-finals in 2020.

But his progress was then hampered by injury and he has made only one Premier League appearance under Gary O’Neil this season.