Wolves Foundation Column – Amber is a new recruit

Wolves Foundation have added to their list of ambassadors with talented broadcaster Amber Sandhu being added to the team of the club’s official charity.

Amber, who grew up in Wolverhampton, started out volunteering with Wolves Community Radio before joining the BBC as an intern, since when she has impressively progressed her career to working as a freelance not just across many parts of the BBC but also covering Premier League football for Sky Sports News.

Amber

The 26-year-old is proud to call Wolverhampton home, and proud to be a Wolves fan, and is excited to now be supporting the Foundation’s wide range of projects and activities across the city.

“I grew up in the Midlands and moved to Wolverhampton when I was 11 – I literally live just behind the Wolves training ground and just love Wolves,” says Amber.

“So when I got asked to be an ambassador of Wolves Foundation, I couldn’t believe it.

“It’s even more special because I support the club, I can see the projects and all the work the charity is doing and I know it makes such an impact.

“It feels like every aspect is covered, from disability sport to mental health support and all the events like the Sleepout and the Gala dinner – it’s brilliant.

“To even be a little part of that and to help out where I can, is very exciting.”

Amber had already supported the Foundation last year by sitting on the panel at a BBC Young Reporters’ event and more recently has attended two of the health department’s flagship programmes – Healthy Goals for pre-school children and their parents – and Head 4 Health, the pioneering project supporting adults with their mental health.

Her own story will also be inspirational to the Foundation’s younger participants in terms of how she followed her dream of a career within the media which has led to working regularly with BBC WM Radio, BBC Sport, 5Live, Midlands Today and Sky Sports.

“We are delighted to welcome Amber on board as another fantastic ambassador for Wolves Foundation,” added Head of the Foundation, Will Clowes.

“Having grown up in the city, and also with her experiences at work, she is keenly aware of the impact of Wolves and the Foundation, and has already seen just how our projects are making such a positive difference in the community.

“Amber’s own career path of how she has put in so much hard work and dedication to progress to covering some really high profile sporting events is also a fantastic example to our participants of what you can achieve when you pursue your ambitions.”