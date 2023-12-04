Wolves v Burnley: Matt Maher's predicted line-ups

Here, we look at boss Gary O’Neil’s most likely starting XI.

Jose Sa

Went off with a back injury at Arsenal but trained on Monday and barring any late hiccups, should be ready to start.

Max Kilman

The skipper is among the first names on the team sheet. Will be determined for Wolves to keep a first Premier League clean sheet since August.

Craig Dawson

Didn’t have his best performance at Arsenal but Wolves are undoubtedly a better team with him in it. The defence are aiming to stop a run of five consecutive matches in which they have conceded first.

Toti Gomes

There may be a temptation for O’Neil to switch to four at the back in a match where Wolves should see more of the ball. But the three-man system has worked well for some time now.

Nelson Semedo

Hasn’t been at his best in matches against Fulham and Arsenal following the international break. Should have more chance to get on the front foot against Burnley.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

Didn’t see enough of the ball at Arsenal. That shouldn’t be the case against the Clarets. The kind of player who just might be the difference in a tight game.

Mario Lemina

Nailed on to return after missing the Arsenal defeat through injury. The player who makes things tick in midfield for Wolves.

Joao Gomes

Another who will return after missing the weekend through suspension.

Hugo Bueno

Probably the toughest call for O’Neil. Bueno didn’t really grasp his chance at Arsenal but he might get more of a chance to impress in this fixture.

Matheus Cunha

Having doubled his goal tally for the season in the last two matches, the Brazilian will be eager to continue the scoring streak.

Hwang Hee-chan

Didn’t have his best day at Arsenal but in the continued absence of Pedro Neto, the South Korea international remains Wolves’ most dangerous attacking threat.