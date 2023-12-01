New book published detailing Wolves' 1953/54 league title triumph

Steve Gordos, a former Express & Star sports editor who has written several books about Wolves' rich history, has now penned 'Golden Glory', marking the 70th anniversary of when Wolves first became champions of England.

Legendary boss Stan Cullis led the side to victory as they fought off competition from old rivals Albion to be crowned champions.

The historic campaign saw the team recover from losing two of their first three fixtures to win a memorable game with Albion, who eventually went on to win the FA Cup while Wolves won the league.

Sporting Star

The title victory came as some relief to Cullis who finally made up for previous near misses as both a player and a manager, while England captain Billy Wright added another medal to his collection after leading Wolves to an FA Cup triumph at Wembley five years earlier.

Those two successes for Wright were shared with Molineux legends Bert Williams, Bill Shorthouse, Roy Pritchard, Johnny Hancocks and Jimmy Mullen.

The 1953/54 campaign also saw the rise of future Molineux greats Eddie Stuart, Bill Slater, Ron Flowers and Peter Broadbent to complement the well-established goal scoring powers of Roy Swinbourne and Dennis Wilshaw.

The new book gives a detailed account of the season, analyses all 22 teams who made up the top flight and gives reports and statistics on every Wolves game, with a verdict from much-loved Express & Star reporter Phil Morgan.

Sporting Star

It also offers a profile of each player in the title-winning squad, and the backroom team, as well as the England side for the 1954 World Cup finals, which involved three Wolves players.

The book costs £30 with £5 post and packaging. For anyone interested in buying a copy, contact Clive Corbett on corbettnco1@gmail.com or 07906653104.