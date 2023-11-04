'The constant incompetence of match officials is disgusting!' Liam Keen & Nathan Judah on Wolves defeat - WATCH

But a game of two halves swung the momentum in United’s favour as Wolves struggled to keep the ball and keep the hosts at bay.

Former Villa forward Cameron Archer finally cashed in on United’s pressure with a 72nd minute goal and they looked set for their first win of the season.

But Jean-Ricner Bellegarde popped up with an 89th minute equaliser and thought he had salvaged a point for Wolves.

However, substitute Fabio Silva fouled George Baldock deep into added time to hand Oliver Norwood the chance to win it at the death – which he took.