Newcastle linked with shock move for former Wolves man Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves

On Thursday it was confirmed Tonali, who signed for the Magpies in the summer, had been banned and fined by the Italian Football Federation for betting on football events organised by the governing body, UEFA and FIFA.

The 23-year-old will not play again until August - with former Wolves midfielder Neves one of Newcastle's target to replace Tonali, according to reports.

Wolves sold their captain for £47m back in the summer - but he could now be set for a potential switch return for the Premier League.

According to the reports in The Sun, both Neves and out of favour Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips are targets for the Toon.

Neves had been linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer - however he opted for a move to Saudi Arabia.

And speaking after the move back on July, he explained how the move was down to the future of his family rather than trophies.

He said: "When this chance came I spoke with my family and everyone was really happy to come, so it was easy for me.

"The main factor was my family and the chance to give my family the life I have always dreamt of, that was the real reason for me.