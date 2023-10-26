Wolves game with Chelsea confirmed for Christmas Eve

Molineux (Getty)

The Express & Star revealed last week that the Premier League had earmarked the game for December 24, in what will be the first time an English top flight game has been played on that date since 1995.

Fans of both clubs responded angrily to the proposed move, which will see sets of supporters of Wolves and Chelsea battling travel chaos and choosing between football and their families.

The Supporters' Trusts of both clubs, alongside the Football Supporters' Association, also moved to condemn the plans.

Despite that anger, the Premier League have now confirmed the fixture switch, with Wolves kicking off at Molineux at 1pm, live on Sky Sports.

It will be the first time Wolves have played on Christmas Eve since 1966, when they beat Derby 5-3.

As a result of that move, Wolves now not play on Boxing Day, with their trip to Brentford moved to December 27 at 7.30pm, on Amazon Prime.

The December 30 game, at home to Everton, has not been moved, meaning Wolves will play three Premier League games in the space of seven days.

Other fixture changes have seen the home game with Burnley moved to 7.30pm on December 5, again on Amazon Prime, and the trip to West Ham moved to 2pm on December 17 for Sky Sports.

In addition, the trip to Brighton has been moved to a Monday night and will now be played on January 22 at 7.45pm on TNT Sports.