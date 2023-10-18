Wolves offer trial to South Africa teen Relebohile Mofokeng

Under-21s boss James Collins and his fellow youth coaches will have a look at highly-rated South African winger Relebohile Mofokeng (Getty)

Winger Mofokeng, 18, has enjoyed an impressive rise in the last 12 months after joining the Orlando Pirates youth set-up before quickly progressing into the first team.

He has also won five caps for South Africa's under-20s and scored twice.

Mofokeng scored and assisted in just his second senior appearance for Pirates and played 11 games for Jose Riveiro's side, six of which were starts, and the youngster has caught the interest of clubs around Europe.

Reports suggest there have also been admiring glances from Spain after a successful tour of the nation.

He has travelled to England for a trial and will join up with Wolves under-21s as he looks to impress club coaches. James Collins' under-21s were 2-1 winners over Dutch outfit PSV at Molineux in the Premier League International Cup on Monday.

Burnley striker and South Africa international Lyle Foster is another product of the Orlando Pirates academy.

Riveiro confirmed Mofokeng is set for Wolves and does not believe his tender years will get in the way of a successful trial spell.

The head coach said: “He’s in the UK, he’s having a trial period with Wolves.

“About Rele I’m absolutely convinced that he’s ready for whatever is coming.

“Maybe here (in South Africa), it looks like it’s early at 18, but not for me. If you follow the current situation in Europe, (signings aged) 18, 19, 17, 20 is really frequent in the top teams. To get your first minutes in the first team.

"We also have to change our vision of the youngsters, when you are ready you are ready. It doesn’t matter if you are 18 or 28. If you are ready to do it you are ready, if you have the level you have the level.