Wolves hit road to begin defence of the county cup

Tammi George scores (Picture: Wolves/Getty)

Dan McNamara’s side head into the weekend in mixed form having collected two wins and two defeats from their last four games.

But they defeated Stourbridge 3-0 in last season’s final in May.

The Glassgirls begin their bid to go one better than last season when they travel to Coventry Sphinx for their first-round tie, while Albion play host to Leafield Athletic.

On Wednesday night, Stourbridge defeated Albion 7-2 courtesy of Niamh Deasy’s double and goals from Ellie Butler, Senna Robinson, Jade Grove and Zoe Clarke.

Lye Town will kick-off their Birmingham Cup campaign at Rugby Borough, and will want to translate their stellar league form into cup competition.

Villa are yet to get off the mark in the Women’s Super League, and visit the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal tomorrow.

Carla Wood’s side have lost their opening two games against Manchester United and Liverpool respectively.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are still searching for their first victory, although they did rescue a 2-2 draw at Manchester United courtesy of a 93rd-minute equaliser.

Birmingham City head to Sheffield United buoyed by a run of four points from a possible six.

The Blades have won back-to-back games in the Women’s Championship, and sit two points ahead of Blues in the table.

Sporting Khalsa sit second in National League Division One Midlands after drawing 1-1 at home to Sutton Coldfield in midweek, but won’t be in action this weekend.

In the West Midlands League Premier Division, Kidderminster Harriers welcome Shrewsbury Town to Birmingham Metropolitan College.

Lichfield City are on the road at Port Vale, and Darlaston Town travel to AFC Chelmsley Colt in the Women’s Challenge Cup.

Walsall welcome Coventry to Dales Lane in West Midlands Division One North.